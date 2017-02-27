Harsh realities of war highlighted at Staffordshire museum

The harsh realities of war will be brought to life in a drama housed at a military museum next month.

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum is hosting two performances of Letters of War.

It was written by Jill Young in 2015, on commission from veteran and artist Mr Frank Foy, to be performed at the opening of a First World War-inspired exhibition at Burslem School of Art.

Highlighting the implications of The Great War on an ordinary Staffordshire family, the story unfolds through action and the reading of fictional but factually correct letters.

The performances take place on March 4 at 4pm and 6.30pm, with trench tours the same day at 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Admission is £8, but an extremely limited number of places are available for this event.

To book, contact the museum on 01543 434394.