Harry Potter pub crawl: 1600 wizards descend on Birmingham ahead of new event announcement - with pictures
Over the past three weeks 1600 wizards have joined Wasted Promotions for a truly magical pub crawl.
Donning their best costumes, revellers have entered the magical world of Harry Potter with the themed event that incorporated special games, props and drinks promotions.
The next event will be announced later this evening scheduled for April 28, with promoters saying patrons will "dance happily ever after"
For more information, click here