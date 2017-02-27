Express & Star caterers offer their expert pancake advice

It’s February, daffodils are emerging, spring is around the corner – and it’s pancake day.

Express & Star caterers Wendy Richards and Clare Rafferty, who have 26 years between them of rustling up the perfect pancake, have shared their tips on getting the batter just right – and, for a theatrical finale, how to flip the finished product.

Not only will it make fantastic pancakes, says Wendy, you can also use the same basic batter for Yorkshire puddings and toad-in-the-hole.

So, to begin, sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl, holding the sieve high above the bowl to give the flour a good airing on the way down, which helps give the batter a lighter texture.

Make a hole in the centre of the flour, break the eggs into it and whisk.

Drag a spoon or spatula around the sides of the bowl and incorporate the bits that stick to the side into the mixture.

Now mix together the milk and water – the water is another way to keep the batter light – and gradually add small quantities of the liquid, still whisking as you do so. It may have lumps to begin with but these will disappear as you whisk.

When all the liquid has been added and whisked to the consistency of thin cream, melt the butter in a pan and add two tablespoonfuls to the batter, which will give the finished pancake a delicious rich flavour, then whisk in.

Pour the rest of the liquid butter into a small bowl and use, when necessary, to grease the pan – not much, just a coating.

To cook, turn up the heat and get the pan really hot before turning down to medium. Judging the right amount of mixture to use is crucial, and really depends on how big your frying pan is and how thick you like your pancakes. Generally speaking, two tablespoonfuls is about right for the thinner variety.

Rather than spoon it in individually, it’s best to pour in the batter in one go so spoon into a small bowl or ladle first, holding it close to the pan before tipping in the contents

As soon as the batter hits the hot pan, roll it around from side to side to get the base evenly coated with batter. It should take only half a minute or so to cook.

Shake the pan to make sure the pancake is loose and not sticking to the base, then flip the pancake over .

If attempting a manual flip, grip the pan handle with both hands and as you thrust the pan forwards, jolt the end upwards with some momentum.

Alternatively, flip over with an egg-turner, and heat for another few seconds on the other side, before sliding onto a plate.