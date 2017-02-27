David Walliams' The First Hippo arrives at Stafford theatre

The world premiere tour of comedian, writer and TV personality David Walliams’ The First Hippo on the Moon, is heading to Stafford Gatehouse Theatre next month and to celebrate, the county town venue is giving away a copy of the original children’s book signed by the man himself.

The First Hippo on the Moon is a funny space adventure.

The First Hippo on the Moon will be performed at the theatre on Saturday March 25 at 1.30pm and 3pm and on Sunday March 26 at 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The theatre will be giving away a signed copy of the original children’s book on its Facebook page. For more information, email gatehouse@stafford.bc.gov.uk or visit www.staffordgate housetheatre.co.uk