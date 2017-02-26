Once they were the Angry Mob, a riot predicted in every headline. Everything else seemed average and they loved us less and less every day.

But there were no angry young men in sight as Kaiser Chiefs hit the stage at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena in a scene reminiscent of Phoenix Nights.

With the glitter balls, sparkling ribbon backdrop and K C balloons all that was missing was Peter Kay.

But these are the Kaiser Chiefs, this is their arena tour and no-one knows how to put on a show better than frontman Ricky Wilson ­– he does not do ‘relaxed’.

It is 100 per cent adrenalin and energy from Ricky the moment the band hit the stage and after the first number the ‘social club scene’ makes way for the big Kaiser Chiefs show.

A huge neon K and a C lit up the stage with a backdrop of large electronic screens, while smoke bellowed out amid an impressive lights show.

They opened with We Stay Together, one of the better tracks from the fairly tepid new album, their sixth, Stay Together.

But the heat was quickly turned up as they then ripped into the favourite Everything is Average Nowadays.

Personally, I thought the last album Education, Education, Education and War was their best work for years and arguably at least as good as Employment which provided the ‘classic’ hits.

Stay Together is a ‘nice’ album, it certainly shows their versatility but is far less edgy and you could imagine some of the songs being recorded by one of the winners from TV’s The Voice which Ricky is now so well known for – just before they disappeared into obscurity!

However, the one thing you can guarantee from the Kaiser Chiefs is an irresistibly catchy tune and usually a snappy chorus. Singles Parachute and Hole in My Soul are perfect examples of these and fitted in perfectly with the energy of the show, keeping the crowd bouncing and singing away merrily.

A Kaiser Chiefs gig is one great singalong. The whole set was peppered throughout with hits including Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Ruby, Modern Way, Never Miss a Beat, The Angry Mob, I Predict a Riot and Coming Home.

If that was not enough to keep the crowd fired up, Ricky had them chanting, clapping, swaying and clambering down the stage to join them.

“You don’t seem too excited,” he quipped early in the proceedings. “That’s my fault.” Then whipped up the whole room with a lively mini guide on how to become a proficient gig-goer.

Half way through the show he switched to a small stage in the middle of the arena – beneath a giant disco glitter ball – to ensure the energy spread all the way to the back of the room.

The encore saw a gutsy rendition of Ever Fallen in Love by the Buzzcocks and, of course, the obligatory Oh My God.

Having gone down a storm at the Forest Live gigs in summer on Cannock Chase, Kaiser Chiefs are rumoured to be one of the headline acts at this year’s V Festival. And after watching Saturday’s show in Birmingham, let’s hope so. We find out this week...

By Diane Davies