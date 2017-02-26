Former England cricket captains bring new show to Birmingham

Lifetime friends David Gower and Chris Cowdrey, both former England cricket captains, are bringing their new show – The Holy Bail – to Birmingham.

The two old muckers are treading the boards to discuss everything from meeting on a rugby pitch at school, growing up through the England ranks, being each other’s best men and why they only seemed to end up on the same side when one of them was the captain.

They will feature at Birmingham Town Hall on March 2 and tickets are available from the venue.