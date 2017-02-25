The Blockheads, Robin 2, Bilston - review and pictures

They may have been in the business for 40 years, but The Blockheads certainly still know how to light up a room. They’re rude, unapologetically crude - and incredibly good fun.

And they packed the Robin 2 in Bilston out last night, with a huge range of fans eager to see the brilliant band.

“Oi Oi! It’s nice to be back in Bilston,” bellowed frontman Derek ‘The Draw’ Hussey.

And it was certainly good to have them back.

It was a non-stop party from start to end, as the seven-piece band performed excellent renditions of a variety of numbers new and old - including If I Was With A Woman, Sorry I Apologise, I Want To Be Straight and What A Waste.

Their performances of Billericay Dickie and Reasons To Be Cheerful Part Three were particularly thrilling, as the band danced around and rocked out, while the crowd below sang the words with all their might.

Dry humour and general light-hearted silliness was also a theme of the evening, with guitarist John Turnbull pretending to do pirouettes on stage and Derek dedicating the song Express Yourself to record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector.

And though the whole band were incredibly impressive, stand-out members last night were bassist Norman Watt-Roy and guitarist John, whose high-speed solos and intricate fingerwork was impressive from start to end.

“We’ve had 40 years on the road and we’re gonna keep going,” beamed Norman.

“Thanks very much for coming out to see us tonight.”

Fan favourites Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Blockheads followed - and went down an absolute treat, as the crowd jumped, danced and sang along.

Despite having been in the industry for so long, The Blockheads remain excellent entertainers, with an infectious energy and a warm persona.

I, for one, cannot wait for them to return to Bilston next year on February 23.

Oi, Oi!

By Kirsten Rawlins