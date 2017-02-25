Popular pub ready for three-day send-off before being turned into homes

Regulars at a popular pub which will be closed down next month are preparing for a weekend of celebrations to give the watering hole a final farewell.

The Ascot Tavern in Cannock will shut its doors for good on March 9, after being sold to housing developers Globe Homes Ltd.

But before closing, a three day party with music is on the cards.

And after a huge response on Facebook, pubgoer Michelle Cowie is delighted to have three bands on board in as many days.

The 43-year-old said: "I'm quite shocked, I posted on Facebook asking if anyone could help and have had close to 200 shares and well over 100 comments.

"We've got three definite bands playing on the Saturday night and have had all kinds of offers. A friend of mine in Brewood has offered to do a rock disco.

"I'll speak to Sue the landlady about what she wants to do on the Friday but its going well so far. "

The send-off will take place on Friday 3, Saturday 2 and Sunday March 3.

So far, three local bands The Playthings, Not Dead Yet and Amongst The People will perform at the pub on the Saturday.

Mrs Cowie added: "The Ascot has been my local pub for years and years. We went for a drink recently and I heard that it was being sold so wanted to make it go out with a bang.

"I think Saturday night is going to be the main night. We just want to give it the send off it deserves. It's going really well so far and hoping to see tonnes of people coming along.

"The place has got so much history and loads of people have commented saying they met their partner in The Ascot years ago."

Previous plans to demolish and develop the pub land into shops were thrown out by the council following an appeal in May 2015.