The room was certainly filled with plenty of ‘loffs’ as the Lamp Tavern burst back on to the comedy circuit last night.

The latest Wayne Beese comedy showcase welcome the talents of Daliso Chaponda, Canadian Tanyalee Davis and the sublime Rob Deering – all equally as funny and all delivering completely different styles of stand-up.

It’s been years since the Bathams-owned Lamp held a night of comedy and it was clear with the locals they were more than happy to see such an evening return.

Set in a cosy backroom with enough to seat about 90 people, the audience were treated to another stand-up masterclass.

It all started with organiser, compere and stand-up Beese, who is quickly building his own empire and reputation as one of the region’s finest promoters .

If you haven’t seen his already established Fitz of Laughter at Katie Fitzgerald’s in Stourbridge, or his Live at the Civic at Brierley Civic Hall, I seriously suggest you do.

Loffs at the Lamp was launched last night as the third comedy evening Beese has put together – and once again it delivered in every sense of the word.

Brushing aside early sound issues and the odd heckle, Beese warmed the crowd up fantastically for the opening act.

Chaponda began by explaining how he constantly felt marginalised for not drinking – that always hits a funny bone during a night of comedy in the Black Country.

After a while he also launched into a tirade about Farage and Trump, pretty much saying anything Britain can do, America will top – especially when it comes to nut-job politicians (his words, not mine).

He kept the audience giggling throughout with his unique delivery. The need to have a ‘crackhead’ friend about every day to make you feel better about yourself was just one particularly funny reference to his own, unique outlook on life.

Next up it was the fantastic Davis. Sat on a barstool, the two-foot tall talent commanded the respect of the audience from the off.

Using her everyday observations to keep the crowd in stitches, she recalled the daily challenges she faces in life being a woman of her size.

Seeing children walked on leads was one funny reference – but the fact she admitted to dreaming of putting a saddle on any of her future kids and riding them up the high street was a particularly funny reference.

There were many more good lines but the majority, although very funny, were probably too blue for a family newspaper review...

Sometimes the headline can wallow in the shadows, especially when there’s been a two fantastic support acts.

Luckily for the Lamp crowd that wasn’t the case, as Deering completely tore up the stage.

As equally talented a musician as he is a stand-up, from the very first minute he had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand.

Whether it was using (what I imagine was) an eight-track to record his own voice, before beat-boxing over the top and then playing Jimi Hendrix-inspired riffs over the top – all while entertaining the crowd with his own style of comedy – it’s fair to say the crowd simply watched open-mouthed from start to finish.

The fact he was ordered back for an encore by the raucous crowd, who had given him a standing ovation, says it all.

If the opening Loffs at the Lamp was the benchmark, the Black Country has been gifted another absolute comedy gem.

By James Driver-Fisher