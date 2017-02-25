Family show Chicken Licken coming to Lichfield Garrick

Charming family show Chicken Licken is heading to Lichfield Garrick Theatre on March 11.

A baby chick is born and thinks the sky is falling down. On the way to tell the King, she meets Henny Penny, Ducky Lucky & Turkey Lurkey, but there's a shocking surprise! Chicken Licken grows up to be the Little Red Hen and asks her friends to help her make bread.

This show uses shadow and rod puppetry and has an original musical score by Jon Owen.

Chicken Licken is aimed and children aged 3 and over and is playing at the Lichfield Garrick on Saturday 11 March at 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Tickets cost £10 (adults), £7.50 (children under 16) and can be booked by calling box office on 01543 412121 or online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com