Drake stuns staff with visit to Walsall Co-op
He started at the bottom and now he's here - at the Co-op in Walsall.
Fresh from performing in front of thousands at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena, rap superstar Drake took advantage of some spare time in the Midlands to pop into the Co-operative shop on Broadway on Friday night.
Apparently not busy enough on his Boy Meets World tour, the 30-year-old Canadian made one staff member's day when he posed for picture which has now gone viral on social media.
What A Time to Be Alive.
Midway through his world tour, Drake had just finished a batch of UK gigs with two dates in Birmingham when he turned up at the shop.
Indeed it seems the actor turned music mogul may have a soft spot for Walsall, having given a mystery woman from the town a shout out midway through his second set at the Barclaycard Arena.
Drake with that little Walsall shoutout😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/t6xkUJ2JEi— article (@artipatel_xo) February 24, 2017
Many fans went into meltdown after seeing the picture and were left perplexed by the megastar's shop and town selection.
Next stop for the Toronto-born heartthrob is three weeks in Europe so if you didn't manage to catch a glimpse, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.