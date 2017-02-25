Drake stuns staff with visit to Walsall Co-op

He started at the bottom and now he's here - at the Co-op in Walsall.

Fresh from performing in front of thousands at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena, rap superstar Drake took advantage of some spare time in the Midlands to pop into the Co-operative shop on Broadway on Friday night.

Apparently not busy enough on his Boy Meets World tour, the 30-year-old Canadian made one staff member's day when he posed for picture which has now gone viral on social media.

What A Time to Be Alive.

Midway through his world tour, Drake had just finished a batch of UK gigs with two dates in Birmingham when he turned up at the shop.

Indeed it seems the actor turned music mogul may have a soft spot for Walsall, having given a mystery woman from the town a shout out midway through his second set at the Barclaycard Arena.

Drake with that little Walsall shoutout😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/t6xkUJ2JEi — article (@artipatel_xo) February 24, 2017

Many fans went into meltdown after seeing the picture and were left perplexed by the megastar's shop and town selection.

Next stop for the Toronto-born heartthrob is three weeks in Europe so if you didn't manage to catch a glimpse, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.