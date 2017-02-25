facebook icon twitter icon
Drake stuns staff with visit to Walsall Co-op

He started at the bottom and now he's here - at the Co-op in Walsall.

Canadian rap star Drake with a delighted member of staff at Co-op in Walsall

Fresh from performing in front of thousands at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena, rap superstar Drake took advantage of some spare time in the Midlands to pop into the Co-operative shop on Broadway on Friday night.

Apparently not busy enough on his Boy Meets World tour, the 30-year-old Canadian made one staff member's day when he posed for picture which has now gone viral on social media.

What A Time to Be Alive.

Drake on stage in Birmingham, where he gave a shout out to Walsall. Photo: Aden Southall (Instagram: aden_southall)

Midway through his world tour, Drake had just finished a batch of UK gigs with two dates in Birmingham when he turned up at the shop.

Indeed it seems the actor turned music mogul may have a soft spot for Walsall, having given a mystery woman from the town a shout out midway through his second set at the Barclaycard Arena.

Many fans went into meltdown after seeing the picture and were left perplexed by the megastar's shop and town selection.

Next stop for the Toronto-born heartthrob is three weeks in Europe so if you didn't manage to catch a glimpse, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

