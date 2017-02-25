Alexandra Burke returning to Wolverhampton in Sister Act

X Factor star Alexandra Burke is returning to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre with a new production of Sister Act. It will open on Monday and run until March 4.

The new production of the Broadway and West End smash hit musical comedy stars Burke in the title role and follows her success in The Bodyguard.

Directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, Sister Act is the feel-amazing musical comedy based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith.

Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Enchanted), dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, it is the funniest and funkiest musical around.

Grand spokesman Scott Bird said: “Sister Act ells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

“Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

“Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.”

The show has been described as a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music and has been seen by more than 6 million people worldwide.

Burke has previously impressed in as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, replacing Beverley Knight.