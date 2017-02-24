X-men, The Prestige, Van Helsing and more: Stream Hugh Jackman's top films ahead of Logan - Big Night In

The dystopian Western meets superhero film that Marvel fans have been itching for hits cinema screens on March 1 – that’s right, the wait for Logan is over.

17 years since he first played the role, Australian actor Hugh Jackman reprises his role as iconic comic book character Wolverine in Logan alongside Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant, Richard E.Grant and Boyd Holdbrook.

Get yourself geared up for the emotional journey that is Logan without even leaving your home, with a trip through Hugh Jackman’s varied filmography.

2006 psychological thriller The Prestige (Amazon) follows the story of two stage magicians who engage in a game of one-upmanship to devise the ultimate stage illusion.

Hugh Jackman stars alongside Christian Bale as Robert Angier and Alfred Borden whose tense rivalry is told through uncomfortable close ups that just get closer, off-key music and quick cuts all wrapped in a dark filter to create the ultimate sense of dread – you will be on the edge of your seat for days after The Prestige ends.

The only thing more jaw-dropping than the directors utilisation of mise-en-scene and cinematography to create an engaging and convoluted rivalry is the magic tricks shown within the narrative – you’ll not only be wondering who will come out on top, but how did they make that man disappear?!

Equally as dark, Van Helsing (Amazon) sees Jackman take on the role of the notorious monster hunter as he is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula, who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for his sinister master plan.

Van Helsing blends classic monster horror films and characters such as count Dracula and his harpies, Dr Frankenstein and his monster, werewolves, demons and more with mind-blowing special effects and over-the-top action sequences in a good old-fashioned good vs evil showdown.

Jackman plays the perfect troubled anti-hero in Van Helsing who is set to rid the world of all evil – no matter who agrees with him or what adversity he may face.

Jackman isn’t just good for a dark, action movie however – his role in Les Miserables (Amazon) earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and his first Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean played by Jackman, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter – a decision that changes their lives forever and sets in motion a series of tragic events.

The film is a direct adaptation of the stage production and so the entire dialogue is told through song – in which you learn that Hugh Jackman has a pretty incredible voice that hooks you from the first note.

Set against the backdrop of political turmoil, revolution and redemption – Jackman broke the hearts of many as the endearing Valjean who strives to turn his life around and care for the worker’s daughter Cosette throughout her young and adult life. Prepare the tissues for this one.

You can’t dive into a Hugh Jackman marathon without settling in to arguably his most well-known film – X-Men (Netflix and Amazon).

The film introduces mutants Wolverine and Rogue into the conflict between Professor Xavier's X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants, led by Magneto. Magneto intends to mutate world leaders at a United Nations summit with a machine he has built to bring about acceptance of mutantkind, but Xavier realizes this forced mutation will only result in their deaths.

When people think of an apocalyptic superhero film and the perfect anti-hero, you can bet that X-Men would be among the films the first think of and it is easy to see why.

X-Men blends a thoughtful and complex narrative with mind-boggling action scenes for the perfect, engaging and exhilarating flick.

Hugh Jackman didn’t just take on the role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman IS Wolverine as he has helped form what we imagine when we hear the name through his iconic costume and his angst-ridden portrayal of the hero.

Hugh Jackman isn’t simply his sideburns and retractable-knife hands – he has enjoyed a variety of challenging and complex roles that have gave us some of the most iconic and thought-provoking films of our generation.

By Becci Stanley