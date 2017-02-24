Walsall's Stone Broken to support Black Star Riders in Wolverhampton gig

Walsall rockers Stone Broken will support Black Star Riders at an in intimate Wolverhampton gig.

They will support the band - made up of former Thin Lizzy members - at the Slade Rooms on Tuesday.

The show is a warm-up gig for Black Star Riders ahead of their UK tour.

News of this show comes as the Black Country band gears up to support fellow Midland rocker Glenn Hughes - who hails from Cannock - on his 24-date tour across Europe.

Tickets to the Wolverhampton show cost £10 in advance.

