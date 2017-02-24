facebook icon twitter icon
Walsall's Stone Broken to support Black Star Riders in Wolverhampton gig

Walsall rockers Stone Broken will support Black Star Riders at an in intimate Wolverhampton gig.

Stone Broken – from left, drummer Robyn Haycock from West Bromwich, Cannock-born guitarist Chris Davis (guitar/vocals), frontman Rich Moss from Wolverhampton and Kieron Conroy (bass/vocals)

They will support the band - made up of former Thin Lizzy members - at the Slade Rooms on Tuesday.

The show is a warm-up gig for Black Star Riders ahead of their UK tour.

News of this show comes as the Black Country band gears up to support fellow Midland rocker Glenn Hughes - who hails from Cannock - on his 24-date tour across Europe.

Tickets to the Wolverhampton show cost £10 in advance.

