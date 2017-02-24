Tickets for Ricky Gervais in Birmingham go on sale today

Tickets went on sale today for a new tour by Ricky Gervais, that reaches Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena on June 28.

Gervais is returning to the stage with his first stand-up tour in seven years: Humanity.

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin – Gervais received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA – the funnyman is back after a busy 2016.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek, Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven BAFTA’s. His hit series The Office is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. His 2007 stand up show Fame was the fastest-selling UK stand-up show in history.

Tickets for the Barclaycard Arena date are on general sale from 10am today at www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.