Thriller Live: Wolverhampton show the first outside of London for star

Crowds enjoying the new production of Thriller at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre may not be aware that they are witnessing a first.

It is the first time the star of the show, American Britt Quentin, is taking to a UK stage outside of London after spending six years bringing Michael Jackson’s story to life in the West End. The dynamic vocalist has shared the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Herbie Hancock and more but the run of shows which started on Tuesday marks the first time he has come to Wolverhampton.

The star of Thriller Live, which features the songs and moves of Michael and the Jackson Five, has been seen by more than 3.5 million people in 30 countries.

The spectacular concert was created to celebrate Jackson’s career.

It continues to moonwalk around the world, taking fans on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year career.

Britt is one of a team of five lead vocalists in the show, the others being Sean Christopher, Shaquille Hemmans, Victoria Pasion and Rory Taylor. The show finishes tomorrow.