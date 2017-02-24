Shrek, How To Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda and more: Dreamworks concert show coming to Birmingham

Fans of Dreamworks movies can relive the magical moments in a live show in Birmingham later this year.

The show will feature scenes from films such as Shrek, How To Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda and many more.

See a trailer for the show here:

Playing alongside high-res moving images from the films will be The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, bringing the scenes to life.

The show will come to Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena for one night only on Sunday, December 10.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (March 3).

For more information click here