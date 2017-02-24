Mike and The Mechanics heading to Birmingham Symphony Hall this weekend

Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford formed his own band to have some fun.

He didn’t imagine that Mike & The Mechanics would go on to sell more than 10 million records worldwide.

The trio are back with their Word of Mouth Tour 2017 and will headline Birmingham’s Symphony Hall tomorrow.

Rutherford is joining forces with a new generation Mike & The Mechanics which includes one of the UK’s most prolific R&B singers, Andrew Roachford, and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar on vocals.

Venue spokeswoman Rebecca Homer said: “The Word Of Mouth Tour 2017 will include their massive 80s hit single The Living Years which became a US no 1 hit.”