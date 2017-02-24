Lichfield Festival appoints new artistic director

A Midlands arts festival has appointed a new boss.

Lichfield Festival has named Damian Thantrey as guest artistic director for the 2018.

The Midlands’ premier multi-arts festival announced he would take over the reins from Sonia Stevenson, who is currently in her third year as artistic director, during her maternity break.

Born in Burton-on-Trent, Damian trained first as a lawyer before becoming a professional singer appearing on stages around the world.

More recently he has also moved into producing and runs his own festival in the Northamptonshire village of Hargrave.

Mr Thantrey has produced several shows for Lichfield Festival including the Mozart operas The Magic Flute in 2015 and last year’s Così fan tutte, in which he also sang the role of Guglielmo.

This year, he will produce a celebration of Broadway legend Richard Rodgers with a cast of West End soloists and talented musicians from Chethams Music School, co-commissioned with Cheltenham Festival.

Mr Thantrey said: “I’m delighted to be appointed guest artistic director and am very much looking forward to planning next year’s festival.

“Being involved in a small way over the last three years has shown me the huge commitment, hard work and support that goes on behind the scenes and enables the Lichfield Festival to thrive.

“I will endeavour to match that with my own efforts for 2018.” This year’s event, which runs from July 7 to 15, will be one of the most eclectic multi-arts festivals in the UK.

Among the first artists to be announced are The Hallé Orchestra, percussionist Evelyn Glennie, comedian Rich Hall, world-famous gospel ensemble Black Voices and The Sixteen.

Events celebrating the anniversaries of Jane Austen and Lichfield’s own David Garrick will also be held this summer.

Add to that literary events, drama, film, dance, poetry, family shows and a packed festival market, it makes tickets for this summer’s event some of the hottest around.

Early bird tickets for Rich Hall and The Sixteen go on sale March 6.

Further show announcements and booking details will be released from late March. For more information to book tickets visit www.lichfieldfestival.org