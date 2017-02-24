Dong Ding Murder Me on High heading to Lichfield Garrick

The world premiere of the fourth instalment of the Pratt trilogy by Peter Gordon is set to be held at Lichfield Garrick on March 18.

Dong Ding Murder Me on High! introduces Inspector Pratt on a Silent Fright when he was just Sergeant Pratt as he attempts to discover why the daughter of Sir Walton Gates has nearly been ‘sleighed’ to death.

The show stars Jeffrey Holland, Emmerdale's Anna Brecon and Natasha Gray, Neighbours' Mark Little and The Bill's David Callister as Pratt.

Dong Ding Murder Me on High is playing at the Lichfield Garrick on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 March at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19.50 and £17.50 (students) and can be booked by calling box office on 01543 412121 or online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com