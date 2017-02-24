Aston Villa-loving violinist Nigel Kennedy coming to Birmingham

World-renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy will make a triumphant return to his home city of Birmingham with a special gala show at the Symphony Hall next month, it has been announced.

The maverick Aston Villa-loving musician will combine his greatest hits and new works for this one-off performance.

Kennedy will also perform music from other greats, from Bach to Hendrix.

He will be accompanied by a host of special guests including Bulgarian composer and gadoulka virtuoso Georgi Andreev and world-class violinists Jean-Luc Ponty, Michael Guttman, Pieter Daniel.

Kennedy’s unique talent and quirky, down-to-earth manner have made him one of the world’s most popular and well-respected performers.

Jean-Luc Ponty is a pioneer and undisputed master of the violin in the arena of jazz and rock and widely regarded as an innovator.

The violin virtuoso, who is looking forward to returning, said: “Birmingham’s a special city for me, obviously, because it’s where I grew up and I’ve got a lot of friends there. There’s going to be Villa fans in there so I’ve got to do good for the pride of the club.”

Tickets for the performance on Saturday, March 11, are on sale now via www.thsh.co.uk