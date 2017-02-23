Wolverhampton play area hit by spate of vandal attacks

A play area at a park in the Black Country has been hit by a spate of vandal attacks.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, who represents the Park ward, has now asked for residents to be extra vigilant after reports that the pedal roundabout at Wolverhampton’s Bantock Park had been hit by vandalism.

He says that the equipment is ‘much loved’ and added that due to its age, replacement parts are too expensive and difficult to keep finding.

He says the council is now looking into the possibility of making the equipment extra secure.

It faces the possibility of being taken out of use altogether if the repairs keep having to be made on a regular basis.

Councillor Collingswood said: “Acts of vandalism at Bantock Park Children’s Play Area, have been reported to me and are occurring on a regular basis.

“The much-loved pedal roundabout has been targeted and the cost of replacement parts are now mounting.

“It would be so disappointing to decommission this very popular piece of play equipment.

“Two of the pedals have been maliciously removed from the unit immediately after the refurbishment of the safety surface.

“These items are not generally available as this is not a recent addition to the site.

“It is a well-loved nostalgia piece, and pedals such as these take some time in delivery.

“Shortly after that a further two pedals were removed in a separate act of vandalism.”

Councillor Collingswood said CCTV footage from the site is being examined to try and identify who has been damaging the pedals.

He said: “We are investigating the possibility of secure, tamper-proof mechanisms and examining

“CCTV footage to try and identify the culprits responsible. “I would ask people to be vigilant, and if they witness any anti-social behaviour in our parks that they report this to the Police.”