Robot-filled interactive theatre show heading to Lichfield Garrick

We’re Stuck! will begin its brand new tour at Lichfield Garrick from March 22 to 25, and is set to take children on a fun, code-cracking adventure to change their whole attitude to learning.

Inspired by the extraordinary abilities and limitations of our brain when it comes to maths, We’re Stuck! uses the latest educational neuroscience to explore how we can best grow our grey matter.

The show is created by theatre-maker Sarah Punshon in collaboration with an award-winning team, including designer Joanna Scotcher and performers Seiriol Davies and Daniel Bye.

Young adventurers will go on a special tour deep into the heart of Volcano Industries where they meet cutting edge scientists struggling with some unusual and extremely tricky problems in their top-secret research laboratory.

The show was developed through test workshops with the help of Maths on Toast, a charity that was founded to tackle the lack of opportunities for families to have fun doing maths in their local communities.

We’re Stuck! writer and director, Sarah Punshon, said: “After our successful run last year, we're thrilled to get the chance to bring We're Stuck! to loads more children across the country. It means we can bring our vital nonsense to kids who might think theatre isn't for them, that maths isn't for them, that they shouldn't set their aspirations sky-high – and maybe make a difference to their future.”

Tim Ford, Artistic Director at the Lichfield Garrick, said: “We’re delighted to be giving local audiences the chance to see this imaginative and engaging show. We’re Stuck! teaches weird and wonderful facts and problem solving, but in such a creative way that it’s accessible and really fun for everyone. We hope schools groups and families will take up the opportunity to help the cast get unstuck this March!”

We’re Stuck! is playing at the Lichfield Garrick from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 March 2017 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (adults) and £12 (children) and can be booked by calling box office on 01543 412121 or online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com