RAF Cosford among top 10 of UK's best-loved free attractions

Cosford’s Royal Airforce Museum has been voted in the top 10 on a list of the UK’s best-loved free attractions.

The museum, which was said to boast a “stunning array of internationally important aircraft”, came seventh out of 50 destinations.

It’s the highest ranked museum on the list, compiled by National Express to inspire people to visit somewhere new this half term.

National Express managing director Chris Hardy said: “There’s no end of incredible sights to soak up in Shropshire for free but we hope our list inspires people to visit somewhere new.”

Every attraction on the list is free though some welcome voluntary donations.