Popular Cannock pub closed to make way for new homes

A popular Cannock pub is to close its doors for the final time next month before it is demolished to make way for new homes.

The Ascot Tavern pub, on the junction of Ascot Drive and Longford Road, has now been sold to developers Globe Homes Ltd, and will cease trading on March 9.

Now, pub regulars are planning a final send off at the pub from March 3 to 5 to enable people to say their goodbyes to the well-known venue and its landlady.

Sue Griffin, aged 63, has run the pub for the past five years. She said: “As of March 9 I’ll be jobless and homeless.

“Not only have I been working here for the last five years, but I’ve been drinking in the pub for the past 25 years so I know how much it means to people.

“It just seems to be the way things are going. If it’s got to go, it’s go to go, but we should give it a good send off.”

Pub regular and mother-of-three Michelle Cowie, aged 43, of nearby Conway Road, is arranging the series of farewell events.

She said: “I’ve grown up with the pub being there. I’ve lived in this area since I was two years old. My brother has worked there and my sister was a glass collector there. I think it’s really sad that it’s come to this.

“There are some people that go into the pub every day to unwind and meet with people, and it’s going to hit them the hardest. It’s such a well-known place in Cannock – it had really popular rock and karaoke nights.

“I’ve had people contact me to say they met their wives and other halves at the pub – that’s why it’s so special. It will be greatly missed.” Councillors have also expressed their views on the forthcoming demolition of the pub.

Cannock South councillor Paul Witton said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. The pub is popular, it’s not just a pub, it’s a meeting place for people who wouldn’t have anywhere to come together to talk otherwise.

“I’ve got nothing against developments that create more housing or things like that, but if they carry on like this, eventually there’ll be nowhere for adults to go or children to go. It’s ridiculous.

“The closure of the pub will be a real loss to the community and I’m dead against it.”

Now, Michelle is inviting local bands to go along from March 3 to perform at the venue for the last time.

She said: “We just want to give the pub and Sue the send off they deserve, and I’ll be setting up a new Facebook page soon for people to share their memories of the place.”

No one from Globe Homes Ltd was available to comment on the development.

Previous plans to demolish and develop the pub land into shops were thrown out by the council following an appeal in May 2015.

A Punch spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have exchanged contracts on the Ascot Tavern and the purchasers are currently considering all options for the pub”.