Ideas brewing for new ale name to put Willenhall on the map

A community group which has proudly flown the flag for its town is now looking to take a step into the world of ale.

Willenhall Ay We, the group which campaigned for the town to have its own flag back in 2014, is set to team up with Broughs Brewery to launch an ale to put the town on the map once again.

The group is asking for help from the community to come up with a name and a label design in keeping with the town’s tradition ahead of the ale’s unveiling at Willenhall Beer Festival 2017.

Kalie Plant, a member of the group, said: “Back in February 2014 we organised a competition for our hometown, Willenhall, to officially have its own flag.

"The sole purpose was to put Willenhall on the map.We wanted to raise recognition and awareness of the town nationwide, express the pride in our local community and celebrate the heritage and culture of our corner of the country.

"We are here to do that again with this competition.

“I would advise people to begin by looking at a number of sources for inspiration to find something that is important and unique.

“This could include the meaning of the areas name, local legends and folklore, traditional emblems and colours or local people, achievements and industries.”

Individuals and groups are invited to create proposals in line with the competition, with the deadline for submissions set at March 12.

A panel of judges, including representatives from Willenhallaywe.co.uk, 442 Bar and Grill and representatives in the ale trade, will then choose a final set of five designs to be put to a public vote.

The vote will be held via Willenhall Ay We’s social media page beginning March 20 and finishing on April 3.

To enter send your design ideas by post to: C/o Crazy-Wicks, Market Place, Willenhall, WV13 2AA, or 442 Bar & Grill, Noose Lane, Willenhall, WV13 3BB. Alternatively, email designs in to info@willenhallaywe.co.uk. Entries may be constructed in any medium and submitted in A4 size.