Families can hunt out bears in Stafford theatre show

The stage adaptation of a popular children’s book will come to Stafford this April.

Based on Michael Rosen’s award-winning book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, it will be brought alive by Sally Cookson’s adaptation along with Benji Bower’s score.

It will be performed at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Friday, April 21 at 1.30pm, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and group discounts for bookings of 10 mean tickets are reduced to £9.50 each. That offer is unavailable online. For more information phone’s the theatre’s box office on 01785 619080 or visit www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk.