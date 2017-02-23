He may have just been named International Male Solo Artist at the Brit Awards, but last night, the Canadian artist made Birmingham, or as he now calls it, 'Brum', his second home.

The gig, part of the artist’s The Boy Meets World Tour and held at the second city’s Barclaycard Arena, saw a packed crowd of around 14,000 people get ‘turnt up’ for a night of celebration.

Drake, dressed head to toe in black, apart from white high-tops, delivered all of his best-known hits from his earlier albums, including classic I’m On One and The Motto to some of his latest offerings, Hotline Bling and Rihanna collaboration, Controlla.

From the moment he took to the stage to deliver his apt opening number Trophies, we knew we were in for an epic evening. The crowds did not stop screaming, dancing and singing from the moment the performance began, and it genuinely seemed that the man himself was touched by audience’s enthusiasm.

Started from the Bottom, HYFR and Worst Behavior saw a pulse of energy erupt through the spectators as if hearing the tracks for the first time. Mixing it up with slower, ballad numbers and taking the time to speak and sign items for fans was a sincere move by the artist who later took a shot on stage and encouraged everyone to join him.

There was also time for the star to reflect on how far he has come, from performing in restaurants with his now DJ and close friend, to standing on stage in front of thousands.

“I just want to show y’all that anything is possible if you have love,” he said.

The artist also confirmed he would be returning to the city as part of his OVO Fest which he plans to bring to the UK from Toronto later this year.

The megastar did not disappoint, in this simple, yet energetic and vibrant performance which saw the stage alight with stunning - if sometimes unexpected - bursts of flame and dazzling fireworks. The hundreds of colourful, illuminated spheres that dropped from the ceiling, awash in purple, red and blue light, were completed by a huge globe-like iridescent sphere that took the final centre stage. But nothing could detract from the electric atmosphere and stunning performance of Drizzy himself, who delivered a show that was like something out of this world.

The Boy Meets World Tour continues in Birmingham tonight before moving to London on March 20 and Glasgow on March 22 and 23.

By Jess Labhart