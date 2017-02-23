Brewood choir bridges village generations

Three generations have added their voices to a new choir that sparked a singing revolution across an entire village.

Simon Whitmore, director of music at independent school St Dominic’s, in Brewood, has set up the South Staffordshire Community Pop Choir.

Pupils, mothers, grandmothers and teachers are now singing with gusto and their first concert was a resounding success, raising £675 for Brewood District Community First Responders, who are trained by West Midlands Ambulance Service to attend emergencies.

Since the choir was launched last term more than 60 people have attended practices on Wednesday nights.

They include Nina Wheway, of Wheaton Aston, whose daughter, Neive, aged seven, is a pupil at St Dominic’s. Neive said: “My mum is a great singer and loves the choir. I love singing in Mr Whitmore’s lessons.”

Mr Whitmore, 41, from Bridgnorth, said: “The school has always had good links with the community and was keen to open its doors to family and friends, as well as to people who have never been to St Dominic’s before.” Pam Thomas, 74, of Tettenhall, whose granddaughter Grace Thomas, nine, is a St Dominic’s pupil, said: “I used to be in a church choir in Birmingham and my twin sister, Pat Caldicott, is in The Acorns choir in the city.

“My voice is about average but it’s wonderful to be in the new choir, which is very friendly, free and easy. I always look forward to going to our practices.”

Pupil Monique Prince, six, daughter of choir member Vanessa Prince, of Tettenhall, said: “I didn’t even know my mummy could sing.” Alfie Davies, whose mother Alison, from Perton, is also in the choir, said: “Mr Whitmore is teaching me to play trombone. I like his lessons and I think my mum enjoys the choir.”

And Mr Whitmore’s own son, Sebastian, six, who also attends the school, said: “I think my dad might be famous one day, like Shawn Mendes, my favourite singer.”

Headteacher Peter McNabb said: “It’s fantastic we have got this choir and it’s wonderful to see three generations learning within St Dominic’s.

“The parents and grandparents get a chance to see what we do here at St Dominic’s by experiencing something of what the children do in lessons.” Even some of the teachers have been bitten by the singing bug and have joined the choir, including Carol Squire, head of pre-prep at St Dominic’s, who lives in Coven.

She said: “It’s just so relaxing, you just turn up, sing and forget about everything for a while.” The choir meets at the school on Wednesdays, 7pm to 8pm.