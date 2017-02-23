Birmingham concert halls named among world's best

Two Birmingham concert hall has been named among the greatest in the world.

The Town Hall and Symphony Hall venues based in the city centre have appeared among the list alongside the likes of LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Both Birmingham venues have played host to some huge names over the years, with the Town Hall hosting Elkie Brooks and the Symphony Hall boasting names such as LeAnn Rimes in this last month alone.

The world's best concert halls feature was compiled by national newspaper the Telegraph