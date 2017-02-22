Wuthering Heights coming to Dudley

One of literature’s most famous stories is more familiar as a book than a stage play.

But Dudley Little Theatre will treat audiences to an adaptation of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights at Netherton next month.

Rehearsals are at the halfway point for the actors, while other members of the group are busy building sets and making costumes.

The theatre’s Chris Ridgeway said: “It’s one of those lovely stories, a classic of its type and the only novel that Emily Bronte wrote.

"The book has been adapted for stage so that the wild Yorkshire moors come to Netherton Arts Centre.”

The action spans two families and two generations with the tragic love affair between Heathcliff, the brooding hero who was adopted into the Earnshaw family, and Cathy at its centre.

The group, which has been in rehearsal for three weeks, is well used to turning productions around in a six-week time frame. It puts on four shows a year so there is always another production to prepare for.

In charge of wardrobe is Phil Sheffield who adapts costumes and can even run up a dress or jacket if needs be. Several of the members help out with the sets.

“We’ve got a really good backstage crew who, although not professionals, like knocking things together. It’s very much a homemade production.”

Tickets, which cost £8/£7, can be obtained via the group’s website at dudleylittletheatre.org The show runs from March 8 to 11.