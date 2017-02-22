Wolverhampton-based Christian Deveaux to host independent show in Birmingham

Following the release of his highly anticipated extended play project Boy October, Christian Deveaux sets pace with his first independent headline show.

Christian Deveaux will host this independent gig at Birmingham's Sunflower lounge on February 28.

Watch his video her $hut Up & Drive here:

Deveaux works as a rapper, singer, producer, songwriter, performer and creative director within the creative industry.

Originally from the Bahamas, Deveaux has been performing around the West Midlands for two years and is based in Wolverhampton.

He has enjoyed BBC coverage for the majority of his material as well as playing numerous festivals and content televised in the US and the Caribbean.

