Voice star and Brownhills RAC worker Jason Jones performs in Lichfield

He has wowed millions of people across the country with his singing ability but Jason Jones came back to his roots to entertain an overjoyed crowd on Saturday night.

The Voice star, an RAC worker from Brownhills, performed at the Kingfisher Club in Lichfield over the weekend, a venue at which he had shone prior to his ascendancy into the limelight.

The 31-year-old father-of-one’s rendition of Pillow Talk by Zayn sparked rave reviews from judges Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale on the talent show, with the singer set to return to screens on Sunday.

James Porter, chairman of the Kingfisher Club, said that fame hasn’t changed the humble vocalist.

He said: “He told me that it is a bit of a shock to him but he is loving it, it is a great opportunity for him and he deserves the success he is getting.”