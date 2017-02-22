Theatre show set for New York after Lichfield Garrick stint

Following a run at the Lichfield Garrick from March 21 to 25, the critically acclaimed play, Invincible, will be hitting the bright lights of New York.

Written by Alan Ayckbourne, Torben Betts and directed by Christopher Harper the story of Invincible follows Emily and Oliver, who have decided to downsize and shift their middle-class London lifestyle to a small town in the north of England following the recession.

One night they open their doors and invite next door neighbours, Dawn and Alan, into their home. Over the course of a disastrous evening of olives, anchovies, Karl Marx and abstract art; class and culture collide where the consequences are as tragic as they are hilarious.

Artistic Director of The Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley, said: “I am delighted that after 13 years’ touring the UK, we have been invited to spread our wings and cross the Atlantic. From our early beginnings in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens in 2005 to Brits Off Broadway in New York in 2017- it has been quite the journey. Not always an easy one, but never a dull one.”

Catch Invincible when it plays at the Lichfield Garrick from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 March 2017. Tickets cost from £22.50, and can be booked online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.