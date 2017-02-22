Stafford carvery reopens after refurb - and now welcomes dogs

A well-known Stafford carvery has reopened as a brand new pizza and carvery restaurant.

The opening of the Radford Bank restaurant - called Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery - has created eight new jobs.

The eatery has undergone refurbishment and not only now offers a new menu, but also welcomes dogs.

Speaking about the conversion, general manager Marlene Lancaster said: “We’re excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Stafford to come and see what their new Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about.

“The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone. When you eat with us you can put on the plate exactly what you want, creating your meal, your choice, your way.

“We’re a real part of the local community and are looking to support local charities, projects and host a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy.

"When you next pop in to savour a good meal, or spend quality time with family and friends, be sure to ask us about what’s coming up.”

The restaurant opened to guests on Friday following a three-week closure.