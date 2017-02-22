Slam Dunk Festival 2017: Deaf Havana, We Are The Ocean, Madina Lake and more announced

Slam Dunk Festival has added even more bands to it's jam packed line-up that is set to rock Birmingham NEC on March 27.

We Are The Ocean, Deaf Havana, Frank Iero, The Maine, Stray From The Path, Sorority Noise, Seaway, Boston Manor, WSTR, Crime In Stereo, Too Close to Touch, Zebrahead, The Ataris, Fenix TX and Madina Lake will be playing alongside the likes of Don Broco, Bowling for Soup, Neck Deep and Enter Shikari.

We Are The Ocean have announced that these Slam Dunk performances will be their final live shows following the release of brand new album Ark.

This year's Slam Dunk Festival marks the reunion of hit rock band Madina Lake, famed for such songs as Here I Stand, Never Take Us Alive and House Of Cards.

Deaf Havana's Slam Dunk appearances mark their return after a four year break alongside debut Slam Dunk performances from Frank Iero, The Maine, Stray From The Path and Sorority Noise and a debut UK performance from Too Close to Touch.

Many more bands are still to be announced.

