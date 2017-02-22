facebook icon twitter icon
Mobile laser tag event coming to Kidderminster

Mobile events company ActionBlast are bringing their NERF and laser tag event to Kidderminster's St Ambrose Centre on March 4.

Players aged 5+ can immerse themselves in a range of fast paced action packed games from zombies to team elimination.

Games have been designed to quickly build a team foundation and active communication is encouraged.

Game events are one hour long including a 10 minute kit up and safety briefing with twenty minutes of activity time for only £8.50 per player.

