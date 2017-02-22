Mobile laser tag event coming to Kidderminster

Mobile events company ActionBlast are bringing their NERF and laser tag event to Kidderminster's St Ambrose Centre on March 4.

Players aged 5+ can immerse themselves in a range of fast paced action packed games from zombies to team elimination.

Games have been designed to quickly build a team foundation and active communication is encouraged.

Game events are one hour long including a 10 minute kit up and safety briefing with twenty minutes of activity time for only £8.50 per player.

