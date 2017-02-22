Lichfield venue in musical triple whammy

Music from jazz bands, traditional Irish groups, and one act that blends all types of genres are all on offer at Lichfield Guildhall during March 2017.

Making a more than welcome return to the Guildhall on March 12 will be the award-winning traditional Irish band Craobh Rua.

Their exciting sets feature virtuoso musicianship, spirited vocals and foot-stomping rhythms, rousing jigs, reels and polkas with tender ballads and airs mixed in for good measure.

Tickets cost £14.00 or £12.60 for friends of Lichfield Arts, and £7.00 for under 16s.

Meanwhile, the world renowned, critically acclaimed solo jazz guitarist Martin Taylor will return to play Lichfield Guildhall on March 24.

His career has seen him touring the world, leading workshops and inspiring guitarists of all ages stage presence.

The concert costs £16.00 or £14.60 for friends of Lichfield Arts and £8.00 for under 16s.

And on March 26, folk band Gigspanner will be performing.

Tickets for this concert are £15.00 and £13.50 for friends of Lichfield Arts and £7.50 for under-16s.

Lichfield Arts artistic director Chris Newcombe said: "We have filled March with three very musical, very diverse acts. These gigs will be very popular, so we recommend buying early.”

For further information, and to book tickets visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk, phone the box office on 01543 262223, or call into the Lichfield Arts Office in Donegal House on Bore Street.