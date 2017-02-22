Historic Stourbridge pub up for sale

A pub owner who has placed a 200-year-old venue on the market hopes whoever takes it on will embrace the new trend for craft beer and real ale.

The Queen’s Head in Stourbridge has been listed for £240,000 by Streetly-based Matthew Phillips Surveyors.

The pub in Enville Street is owned by John Nuttall and managed by trustees on his behalf.

His son Steve, who owns Joule’s Brewery in Market Drayton, said: “The trustees feel that it is a good time to seek some interest and we are looking at either a freehold or a leasehold opportunity.” Current landlords Mick and Mandy Burton have been at The Queen’s Head for more than a decade. Steve said he hoped they would stay on under the new ownership with their tenancy part of the deal.

He added: “Mick and Mandy have been at the Queen’s Head now for over 10 years and with the craft beer and ale market moving on we think this may be better suited by embracing the new trend for craft and real ale.

“Mick and Mandy have yet to decide if they will continue to man the pumps and any decision about the future is still some way away.

“We decided to test the market gently to see if there was interest in that area, especially given the road is already popular with a good run of ale and beer houses.”

The pub will remain open while it is on the market and Steve stressed that while it was hoped a new owner would modernise the premises, he was determined to ensure it was not converted.

“The Queens Head is a great pub, over 200 years old with great charm,” he added.

“We are committed to making sure it stays that way. The pub is still very much open and running as normal.

“We will be building on the great work that Mick and Mandy have done and enhancing the current offer, adding range and diversity to the beer range as well as sprucing up the pub.”