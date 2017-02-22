Ex-Wolves player Jamie O'Hara in Walsall charity match

Former Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara will play in a charity football match at the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall.

The Celebrity Big Brother star is the latest to line up for the fixture to raise money for two charities, Smile For Joel and Compton’s Hospice.

He joins a host of famous faces including Katie Price, Shayne Ward and Joe Calzaghe among others.

The funds generated will be donated to Compton Hospice, to mark its 35th anniversary celebrations, and Smile for Joel, set up in memory of Joel Richards, a victim of the 2015 Sousse massacre in Tunisia.

Smile for Joel works to raise money for victims of atrocities.