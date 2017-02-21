Tax The Heat to play Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

A frenetic set that won’t be too taxing on the ears or the wallet will be slamming into The Slade Rooms this spring.

Bristolians Tax The Heat have been garnering favour with some big names in music and will bring their style to Wolverhampton on Friday, April 21.

They were born from a pure love of straight-ahead rhythm and blues music. With nods to many of their influences, they call back to a time when rock’n’roll was still new, vibrant and exciting while keeping an energy-filled, modern, alternative edge to the music they create.

The band have found the ears of some of their most well-respected contemporaries with Scott Gorham of Thin Lizzy fame announcing Tax The Heat as his ‘Favourite New Band’ on VH1’s That Metal Show (USA). They also gained the interest of legendary producer Chris Goss (Masters of Reality, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) who, upon hearing the strength of the band’s self-recorded demos, immediately insisted upon coming to England to produce their EP alongside engineer Tom Dalgety (Band of Skulls, Royal Blood, The Macabees).

Tax The Heat made a strong impression on the UK’s live music scene to back up the recordings with performances at Download Festival and Camden Rocks Festival, as well as being invited to tour as support to Black Star Riders, The Graveltones, The Virginmarys and The Cadillac Three.

Tickets are priced £9 and are available from Midland Box Office on 0870 320 7000 or www.wolvescivic.co.uk