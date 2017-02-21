Staffordshire park picks up top prize

A holiday park has been named as the most outstanding in the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism Awards for the second year in a row.

Oakland Holiday Park, the family ran business which began in 1982,

scooped the accolade for the park’s standard of accommodation, customer service and for being environmentally friendly. The park, which offers caravan holiday homes for private owners, is situated near the village of Brewood, just behind Belvide reservoir.

Park owner Adam Breakspeare, 25, said: “It’s nice to know the hard works paying off. Our aim is to provide first-class surroundings for visitors and to match these with a high standard of hospitality.”