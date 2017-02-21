More than 100 couples display wedding pictures at Black Country library

Romance reigned amongst the books at a Black Country library where a love-fest has been taking place.

More than 100 couples brought in pictures of their weddings, some going back several decades, as part of a focus on love during the week featuring St Valentine’s Day.

Readers were treated to romance-themed activities on Saturday including flower-arranging and serenading from singer and library volunteer, Tom Heyes.

But the main event was the exhibition of wedding photographs, which was the idea of the local history society –and it has proved popular the pictures will be archived when the exhibition closes.

Among them was a picture of Robert Williams, aged 68, and wife Jan, 69, who tied the knot at Melrose Abbey in Scotland in 2003, which was the first ever marriage ceremony to be held in the monastery ruins.

“There was no roof on it and the heavens had opened. But just as our wedding was due to start the rain stopped and the sun came out,” said Robert.

The couple, of Dora Road, West Bromwich, had known each other for 30 years when they tied the knot.

Their friendship grew deeper as they consoled each other over the end of Robert’s marriage and the death of Jan’s husband.

They fell in love with Melrose Abbey after spending holidays in the Scottish borders.

Isabel and Donovan Beebee, both 79, of Galton Close, Tipton, celebrated 60 years of marriage on Boxing Day.

The couple can be seen picking their way through several inches of snow outside Princes End Baptist Chapel on their wedding day.

Isabel said: “It started snowing on Christmas Eve and it didn’t stop. They needed a shovel to clear the path to the chapel.”

The couple had known each other since they were eight after meeting at Princes End Joint School, as it was known then. They were just 19 when they walked up the aisle for their wedding, which was conducted by Don’s uncle, who was the baptist minister, while the organ was played by Isabel’s uncle.

September 12, 1981, was also an extra special day for Alan and Thelma Wainwright, of Bloomfield Road, Tipton.

Although they were in their early 30s when they wed, they had known each other since they were 17.

Having both lost their parents at an early age, relatives rallied round to ensure their big day was a family affair. “My cousins did my hair and make-up, and made the cake and the bridesmaids’ dresses. It was a lovely day,” said Thelma, 72. The exhibition even had a quirky American section featuring wedding pictures of couples from the US with the surname Tipton.

Jeff Worsey, chairman of Tipton Library Friends’ Group, was contacted out of the blue by the Tipton Family Association of America, a group that seeks to connect American people called Tipton and their descendants. John Parrish, who set up the group, and whose mother was named Tipton, visited the Black Country town of the same name last year and plans a return visit later this year.

“When I told him about the wedding exhibition, he put out the call to members who sent over some photographs for us to feature, including one of his son’s wedding,” said Jeff.

Visitors also enjoyed the mellow sounds of Mr Heyes, a library volunteer at Great Barr, who performed a repertoire of love songs, including many Frank Sinatra hits.