Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter seen wearing jacket designed by Sedgley artist

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has been seen wearing a one-of-a-kind leather jacket – decorated by an artist from the Black Country.

Elizabeth Ilsley, from Sedgley, started painting leather jackets in her bedroom but now has an array of celebrity customers to add to the list, including Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine, pop singer Kesha and rock band Slaves.

Kanya West and Kim Kardashian's three-year-old was snapped by the press sporting her very own leather jacket painted and designed by 21-year-old Elizabeth.

The bespoke jacket, with the words ‘woke up and felt the vibe’ scrawled across it, was specially requested by Kanye.

Elizabeth, who studied at Halesowen College, said: “Kanye got in touch and asked me to paint four jackets. He asked for three jackets for his daughter North and one for his wife Kim.

“He shipped over his own jackets which he wanted me to work on and I painted Kanye West lyrics on them at his request.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the photos of North wearing them. I had a couple of people message me to tell me that Kourtney had put it on her social media so I had a look.

“Ever since I’ve had hundreds of messages on social media and the number of customer orders and praise I’m getting is crazy.”

She is already basking in growing success and has a Liberty London exclusive collection containing £495 leather jackets littered with feminist slogans under her belt. She works from her studio at Digbeth in Birmingham.

The journey began after she bought a £10 leather jacket from The Salvation Army in Dudley in 2013.

But little did Elizabeth know that her first jacket, featuring the words ‘i shave my legs for you’ would cause such a storm on social media and land herself with her own collection, celebrity customers and worldwide acclaim.

Elizabeth now has more than 26,000 social media followers, works part-time as a model and collaborates her work with brands such as Dr Marten’s which saw her paint a pair of the classic black boots.

“I was approached by Liberty London as they wanted to stock my jackets. I made 24 jackets which sold out within six days and now I’m scheduled to make 25 each month for them,” said Elizabeth.