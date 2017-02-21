Dr Who and Secret Diary of a Call Girl star Billie Piper to meet fans at Birmingham Comic Con

Billie Piper will meet and greet fans at Birmingham Comic Con next month, it has been revealed.

The Dr Who and Secret Diary of a Call Girl star will be joined at the NEC event by Starsky and Hutch stars David Soul, Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio Fargas.

Other stars set to appear include Toyah Wilcox, John Coppinger, Hugh Fraser and Pauline Moran.

See a trailer for Billie Piper's part in Dr Who here:

Following a music career that saw her become the youngest artist ever to debut at number one in the UK charts, Billie Piper joined the cast of Doctor Who for the classic sci-fi show’s 2005 re-launch.

Starring alongside Christopher Eccleston’s brooding Ninth Doctor, she played Rose Tyler - an independent-minded young shop assistant from London who joins the Time Lord for adventures in time and space, but finds herself falling in love with him.

Winning ‘Most Popular Actress’ at the 2005 National Television Awards for her portrayal of Rose, Billie remained at the Doctor’s side after his regeneration into David Tennant’s charismatic Tenth Doctor - once again scooping the NTA’s ‘Most Popular Actress’ award.

She left Doctor Who after Series Two, although she returned for the finale of Series Four and also appeared in the sci-fi show’s 50th anniversary episode, ‘The Day of the Doctor’.

The two-day memorabilia event takes place on March 18 and 19.

For more information, or to book tickets, click here