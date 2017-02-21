Classic car fans flock to Staffordshire event

Thousands of car enthusiasts turned out to see some of the best vintage VW cars and campervans at an annual event in Staffordshire.

Traders and fans of classic Beetles and campervans got to spend a weekend in paradise at Bingley Hall, Staffordshire County Showground, as hundreds of classic cars filled the space for DubFreeze.

For those who wanted to fully immerse themselves in the retro world of VW classics, weekend camping was also available, with organisers saying attendance records were broken at the Stafford event.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Cars and campers everywhere, attendance records were smashed.

“We had so many impressive club displays and the trade turnout huge. The weather was kind, it’s always going to be chilly in February, but there was no ice and snow. The bar on Saturday night was kept busy from opening until closing time And everyone was so well behaved, a credit to our VW scene and how we like to do things.”

