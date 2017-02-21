Brierley Hill market sale gets thumbs up from Doreen Tipton - with video

The queen of the Black Country swept into Brierley Hill to reassure residents that its beloved market was not closing down but only changing hands.

Rumours about the historic market hall grew after it was announced it had been sold in a £1 million deal.

But the popular shopping venue is still mostly owned by the Shapeero family who started it up 90 years ago with investment on the way.

Doreen Tipton spent three hours chatting to stallholders and entertaining shoppers. Market caretaker Frank Chamberlain said: “There were a lot of laughs. She was even selling underwear at one counter and was dancing with stallholders.”

Concerns among traders about what the future would hold began when the building was put up for sale last year.