Swiss Air Force to perform at Cosford Air Show

An elite flying team from Switzerland will perform as part of this year’s Cosford Air Show.

The Swiss Air Force will be be sending their PC-7 Team to perform in the skies on June 11 as part of the show which takes place as RAF Cosford, near Wolverhampton, every year. The performance will be the first time that the Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team have displayed at RAF Cosford as part of the event which attracts more than 50,000 spectators and aviation fans to the air base each year.

The Swiss PC-7 Team was formed in 1989 and they are named after their aircraft; the Pilatus PC-7, which is a military training aircraft manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland. Their display is designed to showcase the skills of the Swiss Air Force pilots, with uniquely choreographed formations flown with precision timing.

Operations manager Peter Reoch said, “We’re extremely pleased to welcome our friends from the Swiss Air Force to RAF Cosford, and are delighted that their award-winning PC-7 Team will be performing here for the first time.”