Harry Potter pub crawl sees 500 fans flock to Birmingham for second event - in pictures

Five hundred Harry Potter fans descended on Birmingham at the weekend for a themed pub crawl.

The city centre event, entitled Wizards Assemble, was held at Walkabout, O Bar, Players and Pop World.

Gregg Wilson, of organisers Wasted Promotions, said the event had received great feedback - and thanked the bars for their participation.

"We are really enjoying working with the venues in Birmingham," he said.

"They are really going the extra mile with creating fantastic cocktails to fit in with our themes.

"This event went really well again, with great feedback from our guests."

This was the second of three Harry Potter-themed crawls.

The final of the trio of Birmingham events will take place on February 24.

For more information, click here