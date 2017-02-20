Gifted young artists showcase their work at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Gifted young artists are showcasing their work at the city centre art gallery as part of a scheme to champion the creative talents of pupils.

The Lichfield Street art gallery invited the art department from Colton Hills School, in Jeremy Road, to select their students’ best pieces for show, which marks the first of the 2017 schools’ exhibitions.

Dedicated space in the sculpture gallery and café has been made available for the Young Artists Series, which encourages schools to submit work for show.

Artist Gabija Mieliauskaite, aged 18, said: “It is amazing to have one of my paintings on the walls here at the gallery.

“I am studying art at school and am a member of the gallery’s Art Forum, which encourages young artists, so it is especially good to be part of this exhibition.”

Councillor John Reynolds, Wolverhampton council’s cabinet member for city economy, added; “The series was launched late last year and featured work from schools around the city.

“It’s a great opportunity for young artists to see their work on the walls of their city’s art gallery.”

Photography, sculpture, drawings, paintings and textiles will all feature in the series, which sees the work from Colton Hills stay on display until March 4.

The gallery also invited students from St Matthias School and Heath Park School to select their best pieces for show as part of the series of exhibitions in November and December.

Photography, sculpture, drawings, paintings and textiles all featured in the young artists display.

Schools interested in joining the school exhibition programme are asked to email Tess Radcliffe on tess.radcliffe@wolverhampton.gov.uk or call 01902 552033.

Visitors to the gallery can also view the New Art West Midlands 2017 display, which is on show until May 14 and features work from fine art art or visual arts graduates of the five university art schools in Birmingham City, Coventry, Staffordshire, Wolverhampton and Worcester